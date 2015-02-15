,, Guess Who ? ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story

OK, You hear me say this all the time,

"Same Same but Different" .

It's a term used quite often around Thailand when a Thai is trying to explain something to a foreigner.

In turn the foreigners start using it to explain everything to anyone who will listen.

So here we go, but first this may get a little bit long so if you want to bail out now no harm no foul.

Daylight came, I packed all the usual stuff except for Leroy's food sense he has been MIA for a number of days.

Strapped on the camera gear, mounted the scooter and hit the road.

Ride out was uneventful which is always a nice change. Ride back was not as easy as will be explained later.

When pulling into the temple grounds my eyes are always doing a quick scan just in case. Never know what is about to happen or what has just happened !

Didn't see Tuff Guy, Leroy or Girl Friend hanging out at their usual place. That really didn't surprise me at all considering what has taken place with them lately.

Turned down the driveway into The Dog Palace and there was Mama & Mr B patiently waiting in front of the old rusty gate. Instantly two brown dogs are up and running towards me. I'm downshifting fast trying to slow down as not to run them over.

Once dismounted from the scooter Mr B leans all his weight on my leg while yawning and talking at the same time his tail is beating a rhythm against the scooters fender .

Now Mama is so excited she takes off at the speed of light racing back through the old rusty gate heading right for her new friend Ronald the Rooster who is standing in the courtyard.

Now Ronald the Rooster is no fool knowing Mama is going to mess with his mind so he takes up his defensive Karate stance.

Picture The Karate Kid while I describe this next event.

Mama is running so fast she's having trouble not falling over as she does a 360 degree sharp turn around Ronald the Rooster.

Ronald is standing straight as an arrow on his one good leg, head held high with wings just as high while flapping them like a wild banshee.

Ronald's yelling at Mama....

"Don't poke me with your cold nose again or I'll open up a can of whoop ass on you.

With that Mama does another circle and Ronald threatens Mama again....

"Keep back or I'll do Chicken Jujutsu an kick your butt into next week !" .

Mama is laughing so hard she runs back and crashes into Mr B, who is not impressed one bit.

Once the show was over the 3 of us head into their dinning room and breakfast is served. Forgot one thing, while walking past Mr Rooster I reached into my pocket, pulled out a bag of seeds an rice and left it with him.

25 minutes later all three of us are walking through The DMZ on the way to feed whoever is waiting next to the big drum.

Only found Girl Friend laying under the bench and it was easy to see she was in a real bloody mess. No Tuff Guy and No Leroy !

GF was in a lot of pain, not wanting to get myself bit due to her pain I just put the food down and stood back.

She was having a real hard time eating !

Basically she couldn't eat at all due to her injury's.

The medicines are all back at The Dog Palace stashed under the scooters seat so I figured I'd wander on over to see Honey first then go get some medications for GF .

Honey was fine and very few monkeys were around due to no tourists.

Now this is where things started changing fast.

About 100 meters from where I was standing a bunch of monkeys came out of the jungle screaming , yelling and carrying on like the lunatics they are !

Fighting each other kinda like a bunch of soccer hooligans.

Now to me this means a photo opportunity is taking place .. ;-)

Once I got there I could see they were running in an out of the jungle which was on a slope going upward. Seemed odd as if something was in there that they were very upset with.

I too saw a small piece of something moving around in a dark area covered by heavy jungle foliage .

Hadn't gotten far and what do you think I saw ? That's right Mr Leroy's head poked it's way through the bushes and was very happy to see me, as I was happy to see him too ..;-)~

He was pretty thin with a few marks but the important thing was Leroy is back !

He stuck to my leg like glue as we walked back towards the big drum where GF still hadn't touched her breakfast.

Once there Leroy fell down on the ground as GF sniffed him over.

GF gave Leroy a pass and he immediately ran back and vacuumed up the food as you can see in the next photo.

Lets do this by the numbers.

Leroy was MIA and now has returned.

Tuff Guy is now MIA and still missing.

GF is torn up pretty bad and needs help.

Mama has a new friend, Mr Ronald Rooster.

Mr Brown isn't amused by any of this .

Same Same but Different...........

On the ride home all was well until the last 5-6 klicks.

Sky opened up and rained Cats an Dogs ... ;-)

