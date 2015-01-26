,, Thai Smile ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 lens.

January 26th 2015.

Back Story ............

Alright here's the rundown on this photo, before, during and after. Hhhmm, That doesn't quite work.Before, during and during just after.

Way to complicated, we'll stick with "Same Same, but Different"

Now I'm minding my own business, face planted right in front of the PC monitor.

When a whirlwind of unbridled enthusiasm comes flying into my space.

Can't ignore it, have to deal with it quick or there won't be any oxygen left.

No# 1 informed me everything is ready and we must go right now !

"Hold your horses there, what's ready to go where ?" I ask.

No# 1 says, " Very important, special food for pie puppies !"

LOL, "Pie Puppies !" LOL, "You mean pipe puppies ?"

No# 1, "Yes Yes Pie Puppies ! Now Hurry !"

No# 1 cracks me up sometimes, and I think she still likes me ... ;-)~

Unknown to me, when we were at the morning market No# 1 bought a small bag of fresh chicken liver.

Once home she proceeds to boil it up in chicken broth. At the exact time rice was added and boiled into a very soupy concoction with small pieces of precooked minced chicken added last.

Fair enough, as I wanted to check and see if food was being left every morning as we had been told ?

Shut the computer down, grabbed one camera an lens and made ready to split.

No# 1 is already with her helmet on and standing next to the scooter.

"What's with all the bags an stuff ?" I ask.

No#1, "No more talking, I carry, you Taxi man"...So off we went .. ;-)

Upon arrival Piper walks down the side of the road watching us . Once hearing our voices she crossed right over to touch our hands with her nose.

No#1 pulls a small bag out from one of the bigger bags, gets down low and hand feeds Piper some more small pieces of liver.

With road clear of any vehicles we cross over to the drain pipe where a bunch of wiggly puppies were waiting.

Pan is put down and from another bag No#1 pulls out a quart of warm chicken/liver broth an pours it into the tin of rice/liver/chicken. All of them started inhaling this formula.

On the left is Piper & Crew.

In the middle, a Thai Smile 4 U.

On the right is proof of morning

feeding from Mr Happy's sister .. ;-)

.

Next photo shows another Thai Smile.

This is what I meant by before,during

and a little bit after .

Jon&Crew.

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done