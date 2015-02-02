,, TG, GF & Monkey ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nkkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ................

Ok I'll explain this photo so you'll have a better idea as to what is taking place here.

The big drum to my right is where The Leroy Crew is always fed.

Tuff Guy and Girl Friend are finishing their breakfast right now.

On the hand rail one lone monkey is waiting to grab whatever he can. usually there is a dozen monkeys waiting on the rail. On the other side of the drum Leroy is up on a bench gobbling down his breakfast. Quite often aggressive monkeys are on top of the drum trying their best to intimidate me into giving them the food bags.

Sometime back there was a horrific battle with some very mean nasty primates that had taken up a position on top of the drum and kept jumping at me with flashing fangs !

During the battle my collapsible baton flew from my hands and landed in the swamp where it remains still today.

Needless to say the monkeys never got the dog food bags.

Now if you will look to the upper left you will see Mama laying and Mr Brown standing in the road. Same road that is a boundary marker between the two clans turf. Further beyond that is The DMZ.

The morning sun is painting the whole scene with a warm wide brush .

Alright, at this very moment chopped chicken, chicken liver and rice is being prepared for the Drain Pipe Puppies and of course Piper.

They will be fed in a couple of hours, tomorrow I'll make another run to The Dog Palace and try once again to visit Python Polly.

Thank you for stopping by and a big thank you to those who take the time to leave a message ..... ;-)

ps: While writing this Boney Boy alerted to a snake for the second time this morning.

First was a 2 1/2 foot long viper, second was a 7 foot long Cobra.

I just came back from delivering the Cobra to the corner open air restaurant for BBQ.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Done