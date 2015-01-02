 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Playing ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, Playing ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

 

Mama & Ding Bat doing their morning exercise.

They make a lot of noise when they do this activity.

Sounds like two grizzles fighting their way out of a gunny sack ...;-)

  

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

   

.

5,575 views
31 faves
12 comments
Taken on January 2, 2015
All rights reserved