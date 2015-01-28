,, Lesson Learned ! ,,

.

Yesterday afternoon.

January 28th 2015.

Back Story ..............

As stated I went out to feed the Drain Pipe Puppies & Piper in the afternoon.

No# 1 Wife had made up a special meal and it was my job to make sure they received it.

Started down shifting as I approached the area where Piper and her puppies live.

A small truck was on my tail and in a big hurry to get around me !

Remember we drive on the left side of the road here.

Spotted Piper and puppies standing on the shoulder, she spotted me too.

Went about 30 meters past her then did a U-turn and returned parking directly across from the drain pipe.

This was a big mistake on my part !

Piper, with puppies in tow wandered straight across the road to say hello and what's for breakfast.

Cars, trucks and motorbikes are all hitting their brakes and blowing their horns !

Grabbed their food out of the front basket, waited for traffic to clear then made a mad dash for the other side.

All the time trying to corral Piper and puppies while moving forward.

This my friends is not good !

So, next time the plan is to pull the bike right into the small space where the drain pipe opening is.

Hopefully this will keep their attention not only on me but the food in the basket.

Can they be moved you ask ?

Only by Piper, if I move them she will move them back, simple as that.

Anyway yesterday was a very long day.

The Browns and Leroy,s Crew were fed at daybreak.

Came home and continued cooking for tomorrows run. Then off to care for Piper and puppies in the afternoon.

No# 1 left for the big city yesterday morning so I'm "batch-en" it for a week.

Today is recuperate and prepare for a run out to see Polly after taking care of The Browns and of course Leroy and Company.........;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

.

Done