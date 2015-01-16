,, Mr Tuff Guy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story ................

Took a little longer getting to The Dog Palace this morning, was an hour late.

Why? Cuz I spent extra time searching down a road I'd never noticed before.

Still came up empty looking for Baby Ding Bat ... ;-(

Mama and Mr Brown were patiently waiting by the old rusty gate.

They probably heard me down shifting long before arriving at their driveway.

The second I was spotted both of them came charging ahead full steam.

Dismounted, sat on the ground, covered my head and let them have their way with me .

Once the big fun was over we took off inside in search of their trays.

Monkeys usually grab the trays and run all over the place before dropping them.

Most likely the dogs are in hot pursuit while this activity is taking place.

No Big Deal, soon breakfast is served and both The Browns are busy gobbling up their morning meal.

So what's next you ask ?, take off for The DMZ !

No monkeys means no problems while passing through .

Mr Brown is right next to me while Mama is leading out on point.

The Leroy Crew were quite vocal today while standing right on the road that acts as the borderline between the two clans.

Right when my left foot hit the cement road Mr B shot past me like a rocket.

Leroy and GF vanished but Mr Tuff Guy was a little bit slow in his retreat.

I kept walking towards the big drum where The Leroy Crew is always fed.

By doing this GF and Leroy stayed out of the ruckus going on between TG and Mr B.

Their food was served as usual and soon Tuff Guy showed up with a new divot on the side of his neck !

Alright lets talk about this photo ..........

Feeding time is over, Leroy is off to my left nervously watching The Browns slowly advance .

Tuff Guy is doing the same not wanting another beat down by Mr Brown !

Dug into my bag of goodies producing some anti-biotic cream that was applied to TG's new neck wound.

Easy to see where Big Mr Browns jaws latched onto the side of TG's neck.

Oh it looks like it hurts like hell but no deep puncture wound, lots of missing hair and hide !

In time I had to move on, said my farewells then went back to my grid search. Few hours later I was home making my own breakfast .. ;-)

Jon&Crew, still here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

