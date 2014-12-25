,, Merry Christmas ,,

Mr Monkey wishing The Browns a Merry X'mass.

Ride out and back was clear and dry, plus very early ...

The Browns were waiting to ambush me as I started downshifting the 125cc scooter and turned into their driveway.

Mama arrived first with Mr Brown right at her side.

Ding Bat came flying in from the left and nearly crashed into me.

Threw the transmission into neutral and coasted the last 30 feet. Figured if I was knocked over at least it wouldn't be that big a deal.

Dismounted and just sat down on the ground, why you ask ?

Cuz The Browns wanted me to that's why ..;-)

Mr Brown pushed his massive chest into my back, Ding Bat went for my ears and of course Mama got busy with my toes ... ;-)

Didn't take long and breakfast was served. Always get a kick out of listening to Mr B eat his food. Imagine the sound of a T-Rex's jaws as they crush and chew, crush and chew !

Then when he goes over to the water bucket and inhales gallons of fluid similar to a camel returning from the Desert.

Oh, before I forget, I did see 3 Fingers this morning !!!!!!!! ............;-(~~~

While standing in the middle of a bunch of tourists with primates and birds all around a monkey fight broke out right behind me.

People screaming and running in all directions as two monkeys did battle.Nothing new, happens all the time.

I didn't move except for my head which swiveled around and caught a glimpse of 3 Fingers doing a job on a bigger monkey !

Didn't last but 10-20 seconds and they both took off into the cave and out the backside.

Someday he and I will have a meaningful discussion !

Anyway, cruising down the road with The Browns singing Christmas carols when all the sudden Ding Bat decides to wish Mr Monkey a special Christmas Day !.

Mama helped out a little bit but Mr B wasn't very amused, he has only one monkey he wants to wish a happy day to !

So there ya go, this is our Christmas Day in the jungle.

And here is your Christmas Day Greeting from ........

Mr Brown.

Mama.

Ding Bat.

Honey.

Leroy.

Tuff Guy.

GF.

The Nod.

Polly.

Tri-Pod.

1-i-A.

Little Bear.

Mr WeeNee.

The Worm, who is an alien in a dog costume.

Boney Boy.

Mrs White.

Mr Black.

Two Tone.

Hippie Dog.

Hippie Girl.

Crazy Dog 1.

Crazy Dog 2.

Donkey.

Grand Ma Leaf Dog.

And last but not least,

No# 1 Wife and Jon.

Merry Christmas from Jon&Crew ... ;-)

Please,

Done