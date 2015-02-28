,, Leroy ,,

First off Mr Brown is still alive ..

Left early with food and medicine plus a small shovel.

Why the shovel ? Well, figured I'd be burying Mr B !

Flying down the road with a lot on my mind, dawn was about to happen. Needless to say, I had left very early.

Pulled in and no one was waiting by the rusty old gate that is the entry to The Dog Palace.

Dismounted, secured my helmet, grabbed all the stuff and headed on into the courtyard.

Surprisingly there is now 6 chickens ! That's right, 6 Chickens ! ?

Scanned the area slowly searching for Mama, Mr B or any unwanted intruders, ya just never know what to expect here !

No Mama, No Mr Brown, No Monkeys, only 6 Chickens !

So what's next a voice telling me to build an Arch 300 cubits long ? ... LOL, Just seeing if you're paying attention ? .. ;-)~~~

Alright enough, sent out a sharp, loud whistle, nothing.

Did it again and Mamas head pops out between the pickets on the second floor.......;-)

As she zips down the stairs I can see she is carrying herself slightly different. Once she arrives she plops down on my feet preventing me from moving. Instantly I see fresh and old dried blood on four different spots. her eyes tell the story, " please help I'm in pain !"

Did a quick check and found four nasty holes and one so so nasty hole in her hide ! Didn't look like monkey bites, looked more like a dog bite ?

Broke out the first aid kit and got busy patching Mamas wounds.

There's special medicine in the kit made up especially for these kinds of wounds. Mama laid real still as my hands patiently attended to each one then gave her a pain pill.

In the back of my mind I remember a stray dog hanging around the outer perimeter when leaving yesterday afternoon.

Lets talk about yesterday before going any further ........

Stopped at the Vets clinic yesterday and using "Tinglish", That's Thai/English, I tried desperately to explain Mr B's health issues. Without having Mr B right there to examine it was hard for the Vet to do a proper diagnoses but he did give me some medicine. From there I went straight out to The Dog Palace and started Mr B on the meds. When leaving that's when the stray was spotted. Young male maybe 2 years old with wild crazy eyes, I made a mental note of this !!!

Alright back to Mama, after her wounds had been addressed she took off to a dark corner maybe 30 meters away . A place she normally never goes, a place full of junk and unwanted stuff.

While following her she darted back to make sure I was following, figured I'd find what I didn't want to find but knew I had to do it. This is my responsibility.

As I approached there was a slight movement and sure enough there was Mr Brown, still alive .. ;-)

When he heard my voice his tail started wagging so hard I though it might brake off.

He was struggling to stand so I gave him a helping hand being careful not to get whacked by his overactive tail... ;-)

His sight has failed drastically leaving him confused as to which way to go. With a low soft voice and my hand constantly touching his head the 3 of us slowly made our way to the dinning room where breakfast was served.

Mr B is nearly blind but his heart is still as big as it always has been. The tray of food was held right under his nose so he could eat with dignity, water bucket was also brought over for him to drink from.

Once this task was finished I took off to feed The Leroy Crew.

Mama stayed behind standing next to Mr B as if she is his personal seeing eye service dog, loyal to the end.

My gut feeling is this, the new stray crazy eyed dog might have tried to take Mr B out and Mama protected him, hence the many wounds on her body ! This is only speculation ..Who knows, maybe it was the chickens !

OK, Lets talk about The Leroy Crew for a minute.............

Mr Leroy is starting to put weight back on his bones.

Mr Tuff Guy is also putting weight back on his bones.

Girl Friend's health is improving and she too is eating well.

What ever happened between these 3 dogs is still a mystery but they seem to have made up and semi-get along once again..

Found out through the grape vine that the happy man who had been feeding Piper and The Drain Pipe Puppies has taken six of the puppies home....This is good news for sure..;-)

At my age I can't remember what I forgot so if anything new pops into my brain I'll get right back to y'all ASAP ... ;-)

Jon&Crew, still here doing what I do.

.

