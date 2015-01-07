,, SOOC ,,

Abandoned Abused street Dogs.

Ride out and back was sunny, warm and dry.

The Browns as usual were all waiting in front of the old rusty gate upon my arrival.

Their breakfast was spread out and three hungry dogs got real busy inhaling everything !

Soon after we took off through the DMZ .

The Browns took up their position on the cement road that separates the two clans turf.

I continued on over to the big drum where The Leroy Crew were all jumping around like fat frogs on a hot rock.

Didn't take long and they had settled down to the job at hand, breakfast disappeared quickly !

Wandered around with Leroy shooting a few monkeys but today there was very few tourists, means few monkeys.

With the Russian Ruble falling so dramatically in the last couple of weeks many Russian tourists are staying home.

99% of the tourists that come out here are from Russia. Many resorts around Thailand have reported the same decline in tourism business.

Alright lets talk a little bit about this photo.

Mr Brown, Mama and Ding Bat are all walking next to me when about a dozen monkeys go bananas and start screaming at us.

Why ? Who knows there monkeys remember ..;-)

Ding Bat and Mama chase them up a tree that over hangs the swamp.

Mr B stays next to my leg not moving a muscle.

My hand is resting on top of his massive head, slowly rubbing as I continue talking with him.

I told him he's as big as a hippopotamus.

With that being said Mr Brown always being a silly clown wanders into the swamp and doesn't move just like said Hippo..;-)~

See all the leaves floating on the surface of the water ? Well the monkeys are still up in the tree tops yelling and going crazy.

They start throwing twigs and leaves at Mr Brown in a weak attempt to scare him away. Fat chance of that ever happening !

Ding Bat and Mama are circling the base of the tree like sharks waiting for one to fall ..;)

Mr B stayed in the swamp for about 20 minutes. Monkeys calmed down, Mama and Ding Bat lost interest so we started walking over to the cement walking bridge.

At that point Mr Brown slowly pulled his feet out of the swamp mud and just as slowly followed us back to The Dog Palace. Now he really stinks like swamp !

Two hours had passed and it's time for me to hit the road.

Next photo shows Tuff Guy sticking his tongue out at Mr B. Not a very smart move on his part but luckily Mr B just ignored him.

Thanks for stopping by and a big thanks for taking the time to leave a comment..;-)

Jon&Crew.

.

.

