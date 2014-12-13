,, Tails ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

December 13th 2014.

Back Story ...............

4:30AM, Pitch black out, temperature had dropped and a stiff wind was blowing.

Went back to bed till 5:30AM then tried it again.

Wind had picked up speed making it slightly chilly out.

Didn't matter as long as it wasn't raining.

Started gathering all the stuff for this mornings run out to the monkey temple.

The Browns food bag is done first then The Leroy Crews .

Bags are wrapped and strapped securely into the basket on the front of the scooter.

Camera gear is next, Think Tank Belt is loaded with a D300/17-55 and a D300/70-300 VR.

And now, I'm gone........................;-)

Of course The Browns were patiently waiting by the old rusty gate.

Lots of talking, leaping and general hooliganism takes place for the first 5 minutes. Then it's breakfast time !

25 minutes later all of us are in The DMZ on the way to The Leroy Crews area.

And yes The Browns stopped on the boundary line that separates the two clans.

The Leroy Crew were fed, shot a few tourists and monkeys then it's back into The DMZ with The Browns.

Once again we slipped out the back across the foot bridge and into the wild jungle. Actually everywhere here is wild jungle .. ;-0~

Ding Bat just can't resist messing around with her friends even though it is on a permanently temporarily basis ! Figure that one out ..

It did rain for about 5 minutes which is no big deal, nice part is it kind of cleaned the air.

Next photo shows a big male monkey that is not one bit happy, why ? I'll tell ya in that photos write up .

Thanks for stopping by and a big thanks for taking the time to leave a comment .. ;-)

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Jon&Crew.

.

Done