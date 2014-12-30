,, Mr Monk & Friends ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

December 30th 2014.

.

Back Story ...............

Took off super early, wasn't even light out but I hadn't slept all night so figured why not just get up and go, so I did.

The Browns were quite surprised at my early arrival but that didn't stop them from wanting to eat.

Same Same with The Leroy Crew, always ready to chow down on whatever is in the feed bag .

Very few tourists this morning which means very few monkeys as well.

Headed back through The DMZ with The Browns escorting, no monkeys, no problems . ;-)

Slipped out the back way across the cement walking bridge and guess what ?

No monkeys ! ....;-0~

Waited awhile and out of nowhere Mr Monk comes walking by.

Mama & Ding Bat race over to say good morning to their friend .

Mr Brown is way to cool for that kind of stuff, he stayed sitting right next to me.

Brown said " that's girls stuff, homey don't play that game" .

Mr Brown the big baboon, always the silly clown in his own way.

Couple hours had passed and I needed to get home. Stomach is talking to me and my eye lids feel heavy.

No# 1 whipped something up real quick for breakfast and now it's nap time.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

Done