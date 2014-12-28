,, No# 1 & Polly ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

December 28th 2014.

Back Story ..............

No# 1 Wife and I took off real early heading for The Dog Palace.

Lots of prepared food on board for The Browns, Leroy Crew and Python Polly.

Also an anti-pregnancy birth control shot for The Ding Bat. This is good for another six months. Remember we had Mama spayed some time ago .. ;-)

Once we had finished doing what we do at The Dog Palace we headed off to see Polly...Khao Wong Cave is where

Polly lives.

Of course Polly went completely bananas upon or unscheduled arrival.

No# 1 had made Polly a new dog bowel out of banana leaf that we picked from a tree along the way.

No# 1 went over and talked with the guard for a little bit. He told her that he had seen me many times feeding Polly.

No# 1 asked me, "you never mention all the times you have stopped to feed Polly ?"

My reply, "You never asked" ... ;-)

In time we took off in a Northern direction instead of a Southern direction. 20 minutes later we had turned in a Eastern direction zipping through the lush green hills.

And guess what ? Soon after that we had no idea where we were.

I know enough to understand where the sun is and where South is, meaning if we keep winding our way South eventually we'll be at the ocean.

OK, lets recap this to make it simpler to understand.

We're in the mountains surrounded by thick jungle.

We always leave heading South then go West towards home.

Today we left heading North then went East towards Cambodia.

Eventually heading South till we went West arriving home at 1PM in the afternoon.

Long Day !

Tomorrows plan, go to the early morning market and resupply the chopped chicken for the dogs food. Also means cooking it and package it then freeze it.

Once that chore is complete I'll head out to find, feed and medicate Mr Tri-Pod & his Crew.

Jon&Crew, still here ... ;-)

Please help with donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done