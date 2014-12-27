,, Monkey, Mama & the Monk ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

December 27th 2015.

Back Story ...............

Up early and gone early, roads were fine.

The usual greeting committee was waiting for me at the rusty old gate.

Mamas face was covered with swamp mud as was Ding Bats.

Maybe the girls are using swamp mud for a beauty cream ?

Mr Brown had swamp mud on his legs and looked like brown socks .

The DMZ was no problem at all this morning, passed through unimpeded .Leroy & Crew were also waiting by the big drum.

Fed them, all went well.

While sitting off to the side from my usual spot I glanced over just in time to catch Mr Monk interacting with Mama and Ding Bat.

It was a brief encounter but a positive one ... ;-)

Notice Ding Bat is starting to get right in on the action, monkey see monkey do .

Mr Brown is sitting right next to me keeping a close eye on his girls.

Thank y'all for stopping by and a big thanks for leaving a comment ... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

No Awards, Invites, large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done