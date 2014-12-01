,, The Browns ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

December 1st 2014.

Back Story .................

6AM rolled around and guess what ?

It was raining !

Didn't matter cuz I'm up and on a mission.

Feed bags were prepared and strapped into the basket on the front of the scooter.

Poncho is pulled out from under the seat and double checked as was the oil and tire pressure.

All camera gear is loaded into The Think Tank Belt. In doing so everything is checked once again. Cell phone is also included for emergency purposes only !

FYI: I'm not a phone kinda guy, they mean nothing to me except when I'm backed into a corner and need a little help getting out !

"Send Lawyers Guns & Money"

Warren Zevon.

OK, Getting side tracked here so lets get back on track..

One thing left to do, get on the bike and go, so I did ..

Ride out was wet, I was wet, everything was wet. Cool part is coming back was dry and with no poncho on I dried out from the wind.

Ok OK, Back to this photo, all three of The Browns are taking a brake after first eating then racing around in The DMZ.

Well deserved rest which gives me time to pack and head for town 50 minutes away.

Nice to be home but not for long, more stuff to do yet .

Jon&Crew, still here in the jungle.

Jon&Crew.

Done