,, Leroy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

November 16th 2014.

Back Story ..............

Eyes opened up at 6;30AM, I'm late !

Couldn't sleep all night but around 4AM I finally fell into a deep sleep.

Which means when 6:30 came about my inner alarm clock was going crazy trying to wake me up.

Hate it when that happens but we've all been there and done that.

Stepped outside and could feel the warm thick air hit my skin and fill my lungs.. Glancing at the sky there was overcast with some openings .

I'm thinking rain but looking directly East towards Cambodia, the direction I'll be heading, there was larger openings with sun light poking through.

Double timed it to the kitchen, laid out the prepared frozen chicken/rice tubes .

One tube for Leroy was placed into a bag where it is smashed with a special tool.

Two tubes into bag for Tuff Guy & GF where they too are smashed and re-wrapped.

Then comes the big bag for The Browns where five tubes are loaded, smashed, then kibble is added plus another scoop of fresh rice from the cooker.

Food bags are securely strapped into the basket on the front of the scooter, check oil level, tire pressure then race back to the house and gather up the camera gear.

At this point I'm wrapped, strapped and ready to roll.

So this is where I stop, get off the bike and go through my mental list.

What did I forget ? ............

I forgot to brush my teeth !, went back into the house and did that properly ... ;-)

OK, Ready for the road......Not bad all the way out and back.

As I came flying down The Dog Palace driveway The Browns were already charging out through the gate to greet me.

Mr Brown being the most verbal while Mama & Ding Bat went to work on my toes. All three of them were covered with swamp mud .. ;-0~

Tied the helmet into the same basket that had just carried the food bags and off we went with three muddy bodies trying to keep constant contact with mine while walking to their dinning room.

In due time all four of us are cutting through The DMZ on the way to feed The Leroy Crew.

Very few monkeys today and only 6 tourists showed up to feed them.

Strange morning so I shot Leroy and headed back over to be with The Browns until heading home.

Suns out with not a single cloud in the sky. But don't hold your breath on that one cuz this is the tropics and I suspect change soon.

Big storms down South with 3-5 meter high waves, wind, rain and all the same same ! There was a Tsunami warning sent out in Indonesia yesterday .

So there ya go, not much in the way of excitement but the day is still young.

............... The End ...............

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

