,, Guess Who's Back ? ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

December 5th 2014.

Back Story .............

Left early, roads were dry coming and going.

Fed The Browns and The Leroy Crew.

All went well until The Browns and I crossed the bridge out the East side of The DMZ. Then all hell broke loose !

Mr Brown is walking right next to my left leg, Mama is slightly behind him and she too is close to my leg, Ding Bat is right behind all of us.

As you can see in the photo out of no where ""Three Fingers" comes charging at us !!!

Mr Brown charges forward at 3 Fingers while Mama crosses right in front of me for added protection.

3 Fingers and Mr B collided for a brief second then 3 Fingers took off back up a tree.

Mr B, Mama and Ding Bat form a circle around me then 3 Fingers comes charging one more time. All 3 dogs take off after him and once more he retreats back up a tree.

Not sure where he has been but he is back and looking for a fight !!!

This is when I wish I had a Paint Ball Gun ... ;-)

Yesterday one of the Buddhist Nuns told No# 1 Wife that the monkeys have gotten completely out of control.

There used to be around 900 making up 3 troupes of primates.

Now there is nearly double that number which means there is also double the number of vicious fights.

When I say vicious fights that is exactly what I mean, Vicious !!!

Lots of badly mutilated monkeys everywhere, also lots of dead monkeys too.

This photo is basically a hip shot as I was shooting 3 Fingers charging while trying not to get bit all at the same time.

This went down really really fast !

All part of the deal out here in this unforgiving, brutal jungle environment !

I'll try my best to return again tomorrow as supplies are dwindling fast, but I'll do my best to get here and get food into their empty bellies.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

OK for now, it's 11AM and time to make my own breakfast ... ;-)

Thank You 4 stopping by and leaving a comment.

Jon&Crew, still doing what I do.

.

Done