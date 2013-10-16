,, Veterans Day ,,

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Today is Veterans Day, which is a day

that I always stop and reflect on

my life, past, present and future.

Do I have skeletons on my closet ?

Of course I do, as does millions of other Vets, comes with the job !

This may sound a bit odd but to celebrate V-Day this year we took Boney Boy into be neutered . Poor Boney Boy ....;-(

This photo was taken the day I found Boney Boy up on the 3rd floor in Mama-sans dinning room .

This is also the day that Mama had her litter and Ding Bat was born.

No# 1 Wife is shooting me with a Nikon D50/50mm lens.

I'm shooting her with a Nikon D300 17-55 lens.

Boney Boy was near death when we took him home and started in with our own rescue/medications.

That was 13 months ago which should make him about 14 maybe 15 months old now.

Upon our return from the Vet Mr WeeNee and The Worm were going crazy looking for Boney Boy, they were quite worried.

After 6PM Boney Boy will come home and spend a few days in a special pen No# 1 Wife has set up for him, she will be his personal nurse.....;-)

Right now more chopped chicken bone is being cooked up for tomorrows run out to The Dog Palace.

The Browns and The Leroy Crew will all be fed and taken care of.

If there's time I will swing by Tri-Pod and 1-i-A's place and help them out as well .

Happy Veterans Day from Jon& Crew in Thailand.

................ The End ...............

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

