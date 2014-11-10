,, Mama & No# 1 ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

November 10th 2014.

Back Story ...............

No# 1 Wife and I took off fairly early loaded

with food bags, medicine and stuff for Mamas bath.

All three of The Browns met us at the old rusty gate full of excitement.

Even more excitement when they realized No# 1 was with me ... ;-)

We stopped at the BBQ man on they way out and bought some extra BBQed pork that was mixed into their regular breakfast. They went wild over that ! .

While The Browns were eating No# 1 stayed with them and I ran over to feed The Leroy Crew.All went well.

Zipped back to The Dog Palace to lend a helping hand with Mamas bath time.

Soon we were heading down the road for the Vets clinic.

Photo shows Mama & No# 1 waiting for our number to be called.

Vet checked Mama over real well then started her on her yearly vaccine schedule.

Mr Brown & Ding Bat will soon follow on their yearly schedule also.

If you remember Boney Boy that we saved from the jungle 13 months ago ? He was just hours away from death when rescued, well tomorrow he will be neutered !

That will be a milestone in his life for sure..................................

OK, enough for now , catch y'all on the rebound.

Jon&Crew, still doing what we do.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Please,

