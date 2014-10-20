,, Mr Brown ,,

Back Story ................

Up before dawn and noticed the mushroom tent had already been packed up and gone.

One motor scooter remains stashed under the side awning, no big deal somebody will show up sooner or later and claim it.

No# 1 Wife took off with a handful of family by 6AM to feed the new Monk.

I took off for the monkey temple to feed The Browns and Leroy Crew.

Ride out and back was dry and sunny.....

After breakfast I went out into the courtyard at The Dog Palace and sat down on the ground.

Mama curled up on my left, Ding Bat is behind me sticking her tongue in my ear, Mr Brown is standing in front using up all my air ....

All is good for the time being at The Dog Palace

............I headed home ............

No# 1 Wife was quite excited to share a story when I arrived ...........

To get to the temple where the new Monk lives you have to go past where Lucy used to be.............

No# 1 said she spotted a dog in the bush along side the road an thought it looked like Lucy from behind.

No# 1 yelled out her name and for just a split second the dog glanced back at No# 1 then disappeared into the jungle.

Is this a ghost ? Another Elvis sighting ? or is there a slim chance Lucy has survived and is still hiding in the jungle.

I have never given up looking for her every time I'm in the area but in reality I never expected to see her again.

Sometimes life is stranger then fiction ... ;-)

