,, Leroy ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 16th 2014.

Back Story ............

Ride out and back went well, clear skies all the way.

Changed my approach this morning. Bypassed the driveway into The Dog Palace and went straight to Leroy's place.

As you can see Leroy and Crew were quite happy to receive me early.

Reason I did that was simple...

Had a dream last night about a monkey problem in the DMZ.

.{which later came true}.

Easy deal, pulled in, took care of his crew and then jumped back on my ride and went over to The Dog Palace.

Nobody was the wiser .... ;-)

The Browns came running out to greet me in the usual way. Fed them and kicked back for awhile just talking and playing until breakfast was finished.

Now I don't have to go back through the DMZ with a feed bag in my hands, see the means to my madness ?

But later I did go back through the DMZ carrying only one camera, no dog food bag. Why ? Wanted to test my dream !

So I go over to the other side for about 15 minutes without any problems while passing through the DMZ.

Upon my return The Browns are waiting to do their official escort service.

Maybe 2-3 meters from the entrance to the DMZ out of nowhere a pissed off male monkey comes flying right at me.

Big mistake on his part cuz Mr B, Mama and Ding Bat were all just waiting for the chance to show their colors.

Monkey did an instant U-turn and scampered up the nearest tree screaming all the way.....LOL, and I shot him too ..

And the moral to this story is ?

Listen to Your Dreams .......... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

