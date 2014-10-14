,, Walken & Talken ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 14th 2014.

Mr Brown the silly clown.

Right when he is about full up from breakfast Mr Brown will stop in mid meal, walk over and shove his head into my chest.

Let out a big burp, lick my face then return to finish breakfast.

He can be a funny guy sometimes.

They were all waiting by the old rusty gate that is the entrance to The Dog Palace this morning ............ ;-)

.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done