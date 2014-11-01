,, The Boundary Line ,,

Back Story .............

Up by 6AM, packed everything and left within 15 minutes.

Ride out and back was dry and for the most part uneventful.

The Browns were quick to meet me at the old rusty gate that serves as the entrance into The Dog Palace.

Loy Ka Tong festival will happen in a few days which means there is lots of activity around the monkey temple.

Maybe 20-25 Army guys have moved into The Dog Palace. No Big Deal as there are many vacant rooms available for them to occupy .

Their job, as it is every year at Loy Ka Tong, is to clean the temple grounds.

This makes for good merit for any Buddhist, and they are doing an excellent job too.

The Browns keep their distance from everyone except me. The Army guys see this and you can tell they are a bit puzzled.

A couple of them stay way away from Mr Brown most likely out of fear of big dogs.

Mr Brown never leaves my side and everybody can also see this which tells them the story.

Plus the temple monks and workers have most likely informed them about the photo man that feeds all the temple dogs.

When I'm on the North side of the road The Leroy Crew hang all over me.

When I'm on the South side of the road The Browns hang all over me.

Many sets of Army eyes watch in amazement as they can't get close to the dogs but I walk amongst them with ease.

Kinda cool if ya think about it ...;-)

OK, The photos, came walking back from feeding The Leroy Crew, Browns are waiting at the entrance to The DMZ.

Leroy the idiot and Tuff Guy, who's IQ is questionable at times, come charging up behind me barking as I walk the boundary line.

Now they weren't barking at me, No Way !

They had spotted The Browns and decided to bark at them, bad move !

The Browns figured that Mr Jon must be protected at all costs from The Leroy Crew.

Girl Friend was with them but was quick to retreat and let the boys do the dirty work.

Leroy took the full force of Mr Brown by standing sideways, it was like a locomotive running over a watermelon.

Leroy ran, or more like limped as fast as he could for cover.

Tuff Guy was pimp slapped into next week then into next year, then back into this week, then back into next year !

Tuff Guy with tail between his legs followed Leroy the idiot back onto their side of the boundary line.

Monkeys didn't want any part of this action, they were high in the trees or running for cover !

Army guys were standing around with their mouths hanging open.

I let out a loud whistle, The Browns ran back to my side then escorted me through The DMZ and into The Dog Palace.

Please don't be to alarmed over this as it happens most everyday. This is their world and this is how it all goes down.

They sort it out and I document it.................

Notice that Mama is is the middle of the pack while they are running.

And the next photo shows Mama holding back and staying near me while Ding Bat continues forward, she is a Ding Bat .. ;-)

.......... The End ..........

Jon&Crew, still in the jungle.

