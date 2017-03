,, Mr Brown ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 1st 2014.

Mr Brown is all happy after breakfast

soaking up the morning sun .......... ;-)

This morning the sun was out and

everything was bone dry.

Ride out and back was near perfect.

Not a single monkey bothered us today.

All 3 of the Browns wounds look good..;-)

Done