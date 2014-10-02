,, Mama, Mr Monk & Baby Ding Bat ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 2nd 2014.

Another nice day for a ride, no wind or rain. Sunshine all the way...........;-)

The Browns were of course waiting my timely arrival to feed them breakfast.

All wounds from the monkey attacks are healing up, very happy about that ... ;-)

Seems all The Browns are getting up to speed on chasing the monkeys once again.

Next photo shows Mama with a monkey in her sights just seconds before she gave chase.

Mr Monk is one of Mamas friends who always takes a minute to stop and talk with her. Recently Mr Monk and I have also interacted briefly, mostly polite gestures, smiling, laughing and playing with Mama.

As you can see Baby Ding Bat has caught on and now wants to be part of the fun.

Tomorrow I plan to give Mr Monk a small gift showing my gratitude for his kindness shown to The Brown Family.This is important to me !

By the way Mr Brown is standing right next to me, actually slightly

leaning on my left leg always letting me know he has my back.

Maybe , and I mean maybe No# 1 Wife will go with me tomorrow and give Mr Brown another bath before taking him to see the Vet for a final check up.

Plus we need to resupply on medicines and antibiotic compound.

OK, enough for now ..... The End .....

