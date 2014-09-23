,, Mama ,,

The day started at 4:AM, a bit early but we had lots of stuff to do.

Had a car lined up for the run out to The Dog Palace in order to transport Mama to see the Vet.

This photo and no# 2 photo shows Mama and Little Ding Bat being treated before we left. In fact it's just before breakfast too.

They're being very patient ., ha ha, pun intended .;-)

Now lets not forget Mr Brown ! He is badly torn up as well with deep nasty lacerations on his throat and side of his face.

It's much easier if four hands treat him rather then two hands.

Mr Brown listens much better to me so I stand over him, bend forward and pull his head up to my chest which exposes his throat.

No# 1 goes to work while I comfort him with my voice.

When I do this act alone it's a bit tricky but Mr Brown does his part well.

In time No# 1 and I were all ready to go except for one thing ? Mama didn't want to participate in today's adventure.

She flat out refused to take part in any way shape or form !

She was real sly sneaking around behind us then under the building where Baby Ding Bat was born, an y'all have read about what's under there ....;-0~~

One thing Mama had completely forgotten........................

"If my mission is to get you there isn't much that will stop me !"

I'm on her trail like a Blue Tic Hound, mud, swamp, bugs, snakes and broken glass were only secondary to the mission at hand.

Now Mama was so funny hiding behind a mound of dirt way back under the building. I noticed the ripples of water moving in a large pool of stagnate water just before the mound, so I knew she was right behind it.And covered with mud once again !

Don't get me wrong here, I'm all the time talking low and slow to comfort her, she just didn't want to see the Vet today.

Know here's a new problem --- Mama just isn't going to get up all happy like an heal along side of me on the way out from under the building , no way !

Can't stand cuz it's maybe a meter of standing room at the highest point.

So I half crawled, half bent over, all the time keeping Mama tucked in close as not to let her escape again. That my friends took a very long time and Mama weighs in at 18 kilos .

Now Mama needs another bath cuz of the stink from under the building, ggggrrrrrrrrr..........

I did too but no time for that , Mama was the main objective right now, I can wait till we get home.

Once the second bath had happened Mama, No# 1 and I all took off for the Vets office.

Line was long but that was expected, it always is but worth the wait.

Mr Vet did a double take when he saw Mama as there was "No Cone" ! The situation was talked over and he understood by wearing a Cone that made her an easy target for the monkeys.

Mr Vet went on to complement us on doing a good job of keeping the wounds clean. He said 99% of the time wounds like these become very infected.Especially in the adverse conditions The Browns live in.

We now have a new formula of antibiotic cream that is mixed with a second compound. Thus making a paste which will even do a better job of fighting off any infection.

But it is to still be applied two times a day, morning and night. No big deal, that has been taking place all along anyway.

Loaded Mama back into the car for the return trip. Maybe a minute or two before The Dog Palace Mama sat up in the back seat and started talking, she knew she would be back with Mr Brown and Baby Ding Bat very soon ....;-)

Last night the word had been put out, we needed to know if the roads up by Lucy were passable ?

Message came back saying yes but still lots of debris in the road, good enough for us.

After taking care of The Browns the next phase of the plan was to go find Lucy.

True, lots of silt,sand and sticks on the road but sadly there was no Lucy.

Parked the car and took our time trying to find any clue of her presence, didn't find any.Looked high and low using all my Indian tracking skills. Not one single sign that she or any dogs had been in the area. We'll try again tomorrow.................

Time to wrap this up, so that means this is The End for today.

Jon&Crew, still in the jungle.

