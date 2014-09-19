,, Monkey Attack ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story..................

Arrived early as usual to feed all the temple dogs.

Once again "Same Same But Different " applies.

The second I pulled in I could see the Browns postures

were way wrong, really really way wrong !

All three Browns came up with their heads down and looking

for me to fix the problem !

Everyone of them had deep ripping gashes on their faces, necks, chests, heads and various other places .

Nasty vicious lacerations that only come from Monkeys!!!

Laid out the food and immediately went to work checking them over one at a time. In the camera bag is a small first aid kit but the only item that would work here is some iodine to fight off infection. These are serious wounds, and many of them !

These guys are in serious pain but luckily no arteries have been opened up.

Took my fresh drinking water along with a clean rag kept in my gear and started cleaning. The more I cleaned the more serious these wounds appeared ! Nasty deep penetrating wounds ! Ripping and tearing wounds ! This is Not Good !

Right in the middle of this operation my cell phone rings.

Now the cell phone never rings unless it's No# 1 Wife.

Perfect timing cuz I needed in the worst way to relay what was going on out here at The Dog Palace !

Didn't matter that my hands are covered in blood and iodine,

I just grabbed the phone and said "Hello !"

There was a pause and a man said, "Hello Jon ?"

Shocked I replied, "Who are you ! ? !"

Turns out he was a representative from PayPal and wanted to talk about the problem of getting our GoFundMe account up and running. Now I'm just blown away, in fact I'd written the whole thing off after GoFundMe said PayPal wouldn't let me do it......?

We had a good productive talk as I was telling him what I was doing at that very moment in the jungle taking care of the dogs I had mentioned in the email that was sent to PayPal.

Very polite and informative man, said he was impressed and would do what he could to see this through. And he did.

Now the ball is back in GoFundMe's court !!!

Alright back to the dogs. Raced home and located a vehicle.

Along with No# 1 Wife we took off back to The Dog Palace and grabbed Mama first....

No# 1 was shocked as to the extent of the injuries !

By the time we arrived at the Vets office the line was long and so was the wait.

This photo is Mama having one of he wounds taken care of.

When we left Mama was wearing a "Cone" with gauze and tape all over her head and neck.

Plan was to get Mr Brown next and do the same thing but we ran out of time. So we took the medicine for Mama and gave some to Mr Brown and some to Ding Bat. Then filled their wounds with anti-biotic cream .

No problem because tomorrow Mr Brown will be the first to be taken to the Vets. He most likely will come home with a Cone too. Then it's Ding Bat Betty's turn and yes a Cone will be place on her head as well. That will be three Cone Heads ..;-)

.

Before leaving No# 1 talked with a worker at the monkey temple and they said... Huge Big Big Fight between The Browns and a hundred monkeys.

Browns were surrounded an some aggressive male monkey attacked Ding Bat first, then all hell broke loose !

The Browns are a bloody mess but some of the monkeys are dead ! They went on to say they have never seen a big fight like that before, the monkeys started it ! Browns finished it !

One more odd thing happened today....

While zipping down the road in the car we came to a stop light.

Just sitting there and a snake pops his head up from under the car hood where the wipers are located.

Pulled over, popped the hood and didn't see anything at first.

Got out the can of bug spray used to eradicate the killer bees and did a quick blast.

Holey Moley, the snake came out all pissed off looking for action !... It was a "Burnt Tail", not one you want to be bitten by ...;-0

.

OK, Early morning it's back to The Dog Palace to change Mamas bandages, round up Mr Brown, get him to the Vet.

Return, grab Ding Bat and do the same with her.................

Don't want to sound redundant but we're pretty burned out.

Hoping GoFundMe gets their act together soon !

Later.......Jon&Crew, in the Thai jungle.......;-)

.

.

.

