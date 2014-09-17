,, Ding Bat Betty ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

.

Poor Little Ding Bat Betty getting an injection in her Little Ding Bat Butt from the Vet.

Needless to say, she's not very amused ...;-)~~

.

Made for another very long day, left at 4PM to get DBB and finally got home at 9PM.

Huge rain storm coming, going and right now ! Once again we're burned out to the max !

.

Alright I need to share something with y'all that is well, confusing, maddening, heart breaking, frustrating, saddening, and disappointing just to name a few feelings that are racing through my mind at this very moment.

Starting back in June of this year we attempted to set up a

GoFundMe account in order to better take care of the abandoned & abused street dogs we care for here.

Living in a 3rd word country this has turned out to be a very difficult task. Over time many trips to various government agencies had to take place. And each agency is in another town many miles apart. As it turned out the left hand never knows what the right hand really wanted, or that there even was another hand !

For an expat living here in Thailand getting a bank account /debit card was yet another time consuming circus show but we finally won out and got one. Next step was dealing with PayPal ! Took awhile but that account was finally set up so we should be good to go, right. ............ Wrong !!! ...........

As of yesterday GoFundMe has informed us that they will not activate our account until PayPal gives us the green light !

"Why" I ask ? "We have done everything required by you"

Seems PayPal has been shutting down GoFundMe accounts through out Thailand.

Of course emails have been sent to PayPal trying to find an answer to this new situation.So far only one computer generated reply has come back from PayPal that was nothing more then canned elevator music ! .... Gggggrrrrrr ...

OK, end of my rant ................

On a more positive side. No# 1 Wife and I want to thank those that have gone out of your way to help supported us on this crazy jungle journey. You know who you are so give yourself a pat on the back from not only the two of us but from all the abandoned abused jungle dogs as well......;-)

Tomorrow is another day and the plan is to first take care of

The Monkey Temple Dogs. Mama, Mr Brown, Ding Bat Betty, Leroy, Tuff Guy and of course Girl Friend.

From there I will swing around and make an attempt to locate and feed Lucky Lucy.

By that time it will be Noon, time to head home and feed myself "Breakfast".......Better late then never ............;-)

.

..................The End..................

Once again , thank you all ..........Jon&Crew in the Thai jungle........

.

.

Done