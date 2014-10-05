,, No# 1 & Buddha ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 5th 2014.

Back Story...........

No# 1 Wife and I first went to the morning market to resupply dog stuff we are running low on.

Headed home to unload, then reload the stuff needed just for today.

Finally we are on the road again in route to The Dog Palace, then further on to see Polly.

After taking care of The Browns food and medical needs I took off to feed The Leroy Crew.

No# 1 Wife took off to the second floor where the Buddhas are.

The Browns were confused on what to do ?

Ha Ha, Mr Brown left with me into the DMZ .The girls both went with No# 1 to help clean the Buddha statues.

The Leroy Crew were all waiting for me right next to the drum. Never coming out to make a fuss as they did yesterday.

Sometimes they do have a brain ...;-)

Upon my return Mr Brown was patiently waiting in the shade at the entrance of the DMZ. We both hurried up to the second floor to help the girls with their project.

No# 1 had cleaned all the Buddha statues and secured gold leaf on each one.

Special flowers were placed in the Big Buddhas hands. Then the praying started ........

While No# 1 was praying Baby Ding Bat stole one of her sandals and hid it behind a cement pillar.

Mama curled up next to me while Mr B stood guard over the whole scene.

Not one monkey showed up during this entire event...

No# 1 and I have basically taken over these Buddhas making the second floor our private domain.

Don't get me wrong anyone can come here and pray with the Buddhas. But as I've said in the past. "in the seven years I've been coming out here no one has ever come up to the second floor except me, the dogs, monkeys and now No# 1 Wife".. So on the "way cool scale" this rates a real high 9+, what say you ? ....

Oh, forgot to add this...:... Bees are back !

Couple days I'll suit up and give it another go ....;-0~~ .... Gggggrrrrrr !!!

.

Next we took off East for a ways then North into the mountains for a ways further. Why you ask ? ... To see Polly ..;-)

.

When we pulled in Python Polly was already doing back flips, front flips, yelling, howling, yodeling, singing, leaping and licking, she was big time happy, ya think ? ...........

In time No# 1 and I were pretty burned out and needed to get home, so we did.

........ The End ........

Jon&Crew, still in the Thai jungle.

ps: Wait not the end yet this is important news !

When leaving No# 1 and I spotted a Monitor Lizard.

Never ever has one been seen out here before.

It was a young one about 4 feet long and very quick.

If there's one there's more to come.

This my friends will keep the monkeys on their toes !!!

.

OK , now it's the end ......

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done