Early afternoon rolled around and there was a brake in between the storms.

No# 1 Wife and I took off to find Lucy and do a Trap Line Run.

First we did find Lucy, scared, hungry and very reluctant to come around.

No# 1 started scattering big chunks of chicken meat along the shoulder of the road and after some time Lucy came in closer.

She was real spooky cuz there was a pack of maybe 5-6 mean dogs close by.

Pretty obvious they had been giving Lucy a hard time.

We only were able to give her about 1/2 the food that was brought for her when the mean dogs showed up to take it from her !

Lucy took off back into the jungle a long ways, like a real long ways !

Knowing she wouldn't reappear we continued our journey to service the rest of The Trap Line.

Woke Mr Tri-Pod up and soon 1-i-A joined in.Hurried to get them fed and administer proper medications as another nasty storm was starting to make it's presents know.

Raced for home as rain was right behind us. And we did make it with only getting slightly wet, no big deal .....;-)

Tomorrows plan is back to The Dog Palace and if No# 1 comes with we will go up and see Python Polly ....;-)

Jon&Crew, still in the jungle.

Done