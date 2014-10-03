,, Kissing ,,

As planned, this morning a vehicle was lined up so we could take Mr Brown to the Vet.

Arrived with No# 1 Wife ridding shot gun and a car full of dog supplies.

Did the usual routine after The Browns did their jumping, licking, leaping hello !

Laid out a fresh cooked pork and rice breakfast with a side order of frozen chicken/rice and a kibble entree.

Got real busy with the pills and Antibiotic compound mix applied to their monkey attack wounds. All but one wound under Mr Brown's neck are healing up quite nicely.

Next step is to once again give Mr B a bath so he smells all pretty when he sees the Vet. Takes both of us to do that but Mr Brown does his best to help out .

OK , finally arrive at the Vets place where we took a number and waited in line with everyone else.

Funny thing about the Vets place is we see all kinds of people that we've become friends with.

Like we go there for a regular social hour. Catch up on the recent news about everybody's dog or cat, kinda funny if ya think about it......;-)

Vet gave extra shots to help combat Mr B's deep wound under his neck, he has to return next week so he can keep an eye on it. But so far the wound looks much much better then in the past.

Had No# 1 Wife ask the Vet how old he thinks Mr Brown is ?

Took some time to scan his eyes and teeth and said " 6 years old".. Wow !

A 6 year old dog that has been abused and abandoned is really something.A 6 year old dog in Thailand is something else all by it's self !

I remember over a year ago Mr B was nothing more then a walking skeleton !

He wouldn't even come with in a 100 meters of me. Even if I looked at him he would disappear into the jungle and hide !

Amazing what a soft voice and a gentle hand can do over time ...........

Mama was waiting at the head of the driveway when we pulled in with Mr Brown...Both were big time happy to see each other as if Mr B had been gone for years ... To Cool ...;-)

OK, next photo is No# 1 Wife praying in front of the Buddha up on the second floor of The Dog Palace.

In the seven years I have been coming here I have Never seen anyone come up to the second floor.

Only myself, dogs and of course the monkeys.

This is the second time No# 1 Wife has taken some time to pray with this Buddha.

I asked her what she talked about with the Buddha in her prayers.

She said..

" I pray for you and the dogs".

" I pray for your flickr friends that help the dogs".

" I pray for all the dogs under your care".

"I pray for my sister who is dying ".

"I pray that Buddha will answer my prayers".

" I pray for those who can not pray for themselves."

It's Noon O'clock and now time to make my own breakfast , then it's nap time ...;-)

Jon&Crew, still in the Thai jungle.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

