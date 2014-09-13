,, Mama & Mr Brown ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .................

Alright here we go with another "same same but different adventure.

Previous upload tells how I missed the early call this morning, first time ever !

Backup plan was to head out this afternoon and feed the dogs dinner instead of the usual breakfast.

And that is exactly what took place, down side was "The Rain" !

Well there's another downside and I'm leading up to that part.

Bunch of monkeys were running around inside The Dog Palace cuz of the rain I guess.

Food was laid out for The Browns and they dove right in with great enthusiasm.

Every once in awhile a pesky primate would zip past and Ding Bat would give chase then run right back and continue eating.

Once they all had had their fill Mama took off running full blast to the other side of the Palace and up the stairs to the second floor.

Of course Ding Bat Betty and Mr Brown were in hot pursuit.

And for that matter so was I but only walking at a brisk pace.

It was easy to hear the big commotion upstairs as the dogs were giving chase to the monkeys who in turn made it an even bigger game knowing the dogs couldn't jump out the windows like they do.

Notice the stained wall where Mr Brown is ? That's from the monkeys dirty feet !

Well this was big fun for awhile till the monkeys showed up back downstairs on the first floor where they had taken the food platters and were banging them on the tables !

This is unacceptable and now The Browns had to race back downstairs to stop this activity immediately !

Browns took a shortcut and I went the long way. Actually the "Wrong Way !!!"

OK, I'm walking down a long narrow isle overlooking the courtyard when Bang ! Bang! Bang! a hundred + big ass bees attack my head,face, hands, arms, neck and upper back !!!

Things were happening so fast as I was using my hat to swat them off my head while trying to escape. Problem was they had me surrounded !

Not real positive how this part happened but my hat and camera gear were abandoned on the spot.

Now this is weird, I can still remember my glasses flying over the railing in slow motion down to the tall grass in the courtyard below........gggrrrrrrr...;-(

Feels like a million cigarettes have just made contact with my upper body and my mouth tasted like thick old metal, not good !

Did a quick U-turn and went right back to recover my camera gear and of course my hat !

They had brought up the reserves and we had at it all over again, but all gear was retrieved ...;-)

Next big issue was retrieving my glasses before my breathing started being the major issue !

Looked up at the second floor railing and tried to envision where the Bee Battle took place. Started a quick grid search and on the second sweep I noticed a small piece of something shiny.

Couldn't really tell what it was but I bent and picked it up anyway, Bingo, that my friends was pure luck.

Straightened them out, shoved them back on my face and headed for the bike !

Knowing it's 40 minutes to the hospital there was absolutely no time to spare.

Putting the helmet on was not something that I wanted to do but no way was I going down the road with out it !

I'm On Fire !!!

There's only one way to do this, keep my breathing under control and always remember, Pain is Good, means your still alive ...;-)

Half way to the hospital I pulled over cuz I was getting slightly dizzy, took a couple minutes to regroup and do an emergency call to no# 1 wife.

Gave her a quick update and told her if my breathing stays ok I'll take the shortcut and come in the back way, which I did.

If my breathing became labored I'd meet her at the hospital.

Anyway when I got home a supply of antihistamine was yard-ed out of a first aid kit and administered asap !

The burning has subsided to where it is bearable and there's bumps all over my old carcass.

Next trip out I will be armed with a can of chemicals to eradicate said bees.

Don't care if they go after the monkeys but going after The Browns is unacceptable, period ! .... The End ....

.

Jon&Crew....;-)

.

Please help with your donations here.

www.facebook.com/LoveThaiDogs?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

