,, SOOC ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

September 30th 2014.

Back Story ................

Up by 5:15 AM and off to the morning market to get "5" kilos of chopped chicken.

Seems lately "4" kilos just isn't filling the bill.

Ran home and started right in cooking the chicken and preparing all the usual stuff.

Try as I might the clock was winning the race. My body wanted to go 100 miles per hour but in reality 10 miles per hour was the best I could do .

Left the starting gate handy capped by a good two hours. It is what it is ..;-)

No problem with The Browns as all 3 of them were waiting patiently by the old iron gate leading into The Dog Palace.

Once we had finished with their unbridled exuberance breakfast was served.

During this time all pills and medicine in the form of antibiotic compound mix was administered to their monkey wounds.

Mamas wound is rated a strong 7+.

Mr B's wound is rated a strong 6.

And Betty's wound is a strong 7+

Thanks to your ongoing support these

Dogs have made it through an agonizing,

painful, death defying situation.

Big Thank You from the jungles of Thailand..;-)

On the way out the skies were filling up with dark menacing rain clouds suggesting the presence of a very nasty storm coming in !

After spending an hour at The Dog Palace with The Browns it was time to cut it short and head for home.

Had only been on the road 15 minutes when large rain drops started hitting me hard, and soon they were larger and hitting harder !

Not far up ahead it was nothing less then a dark gray wall of water coming down !

Quickly pulled under a large palm tree and got sorted out with the poncho covering me and a plastic garbage bag covering the camera, which was hanging over my shoulder in a cotton bag.

Took off once again but the trucks and cars never even slowed down all the time spraying water over me.

By now the rain made seeing 10 feet in front near impossible as the vehicles continued to fly past on a road now completely covered in water building up by the second !.

Those guys are brain dead driving like that in these adverse conditions, and if I continue any further I too will be brain dead.

Started down shifting the little Honda 125 knowing that if I hit the breaks the scooter may not do what I want it to do.

Got myself a couple meters off the side of the road but still the wake from the splashing cars hit me. With the rain now horizontal and vertical seeing was next to zero ! Lightning was striking close by as thunder shook my very soul.

I desperately need to get under something and need to do it fast ..

Maybe 5 meters ahead I think I see an old phone booth, sure enough as I approach there stood, at an angle an old abandoned phone booth. Along side of it was maybe 5 cement blocks.

Kicked the blocks apart to see it there was any bad critters, grabbed 3 of them and made a cement chair in the phone booth. Ahhh, at last "Shelter from the storm"

So here I am sitting on my new cement chair made from blocks in an old phone booth watching the world fly by.

Well looked more like a blur flying by as lightning is striking every few seconds and thunder is shaking my new found shelter.

I'm wet under the poncho but makes no difference as long as I'm off the road and away from those lunatic drivers.

One thing that was kinda cool is the angle the phone booth tilted made for a backrest, down side was my feet were in 6 inches of moving water. What's that mean ? .. Keep an eye out for snakes !!!

In short order there was the horrific sound of metal hitting metal, you know the sound cars make when they make contact at high speed. Not only once but repeatedly. This sound added to the lightning, thunder and down pour of rain got me to thinking....

Closed my eyes and said

"Buddha, I'm sure glad I don't live in Syria !".

A long 30 minutes went by and still no let up... My wet butt is getting real tired of sitting on these hard cement blocks.

Another long 30 minutes went by and the lightning started to slow down but the rain continued at the same rate.

Stepped out to have a look see, not far from my location the stop lights weren't working. Vehicles had slowed due to the depth of the water covering the road, like axle deep !

Cars and trucks were spread out all over the place, looked like "pick up sticks".

Panicked people everywhere but not a single motorbike in any direction.

Rain coming down hard but nothing like the last hour.

Called no# 1 wife, she was relieved to hear from me as she had called with no answer. Told no# 1 it was so loud there was no way I could ever here the phone ring. Plus it was wrapped up in the cotton bag that was wrapped up in the plastic bag ....;-0~~

Alright enough, time to make a move, so I did.

Slowly worked my way down the high side of the road which meant circumventing a number of staled out vehicles. Rain is relentless but no matter now I'm on a mission to get home.

And some time later I did arrive, soaking wet and met by a bunch of soaking wet dogs. Mr WeeNee, Boney Boy and of course The Worm. They all had their own storm story that they insisted on sharing with me .At this point I just laid down on the ground and let them tell me in their own way...Lots of licking and leaping ...;-)

Jon&Crew, soaking wet but still here ...;-)

ooooops ,

Forgot to mention the photo

is Baby Ding Bat .........;-)~~~

