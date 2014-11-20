,, Tuff Guy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

November 20th 2014 ..

Back Story .................

Another clear sunny day for the ride out and back.

The Browns were waiting for me at the end of their driveway .

Went through the regular routine with the helmet then feeding them.

The DMZ was no problem at all.

Why you ask ? . Cuz there was No Monkeys ... ;-)

So lets think about this for a minute.......

Did my experiment with the tape recording of a langur monkey create this ?

No, don't think so and here's why..........

Tourists were all over the place and the monkeys were begging from them.

Plus Mr B, Mama and Ding Bat had patrolled The DMZ a couple minutes before I crossed through.

Leroy & Crew were jumping around like frogs on a hot rock as I approached them with food bags in hand.

All three of The Browns laid down in the center of the boundary road that separates the two clans turf.

They know that soon I will come walking out the other side and we will return o The Dog Palace where they will finish up their breakfast.

Hung out with the head monk for a bit where Honey laid her head in my lap as usual. Took a moment to shoot Tuff Guy

then wandered on back over to play with The Browns.

Couple hours had passed and I needed to race to the morning market for another 4 kilos of chopped chicken bone.

As I pulled into the curb at the market Chicken Lady looked up and our eyes met. Quickly my hand was raised above my head with four fingers showing. She smiled, nodded and started chopping.

This is how it works in my life ... ;-)

Everyone at the morning market knows the chopped chicken is destine for the abandoned temple dogs.

100- 200 vendors have been working the same morning market for years. Same white guy comes in most every day buying the same 4-5 kilos of chopped chicken. They all know the story and love to gossip, same same but not different ...

OK, Listen up, tomorrow will be a big busy day and here's why.........

Have a vehicle lined up for a run to see Polly, then circle back to pick up Mr Brown for another trip to the Vet.

Which also means Mr B gets a bath ...;-)~~~

Starting tomorrow all the dogs begin their new immunization shot schedule.

This is going to take some time but it is what it is and must be done for their health and safety.

Budget is always tight so this could take as long as one month,

possibly a little longer but it will be done.

Here's something else that some of you might find quite interesting......

Today I noticed a tourist woman feeding some monkeys and the pigeons were getting in on the free food. Like an unusual amount of pigeons !

Long story short, many of the pigeons were on the ground with the monkey grabbing at the peanuts scattered about.

Noticed the monkey was using his hand like a hammer to clobber the birds again and again !

Pigeons screaming, monkey screaming, tourist woman screaming !

From the hip I did a so so shot just as the monkey jumps at another monkey with fangs bared !

And guess who that angry a-hole monkey was ? "Three Fingers"

That's right, make no mistake about it that was 3 Fingers in his usual mood.

Haven't seem him in a long time and hope it's much longer before I see him again !!!

Next photo is back due to your request, Enjoy .

The End

Jon&Crew.

