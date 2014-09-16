,, SOOC ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Back Story...................

September 27th, Saturday, 2014.

Have some good news for y'all ...

I was a little late arriving at The Dog Palace...Why ?

Because I got up late !

No# 1 Wife and I are still moving rather slow... Why ?

You know why, that's why.

Of course that's not the good news, this is..

Mamas monkey attack wounds are starting to look much better.

On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the best, Mama scores around a solid 6.

At this rate I expect she'll be a 7 soon..;-)

Baby Ding Bats monkey attack wounds have started healing up as well.

She comes in with a solid 6+.

Very proud of Ding Bats score ...;-)

Mr Browns monkey attack wounds come in slightly lower at 5.5.

In a way this is good cuz his score a couple days ago was maybe a 4- and declining.

So he is showing signs of improvement ..;-)

OK, lets talk about this photo of Mr Brown getting made up to smell all pretty by No# 1 Wife. This is just before he was taken to see Mr Vet for his ear infection eleven days ago.

This morning I administered all the medications to The Brown family as usual.

Breakfast was furnished in the same manner they are accustomed to having it.

The point is I didn't even take the camera with me today. Just need a few more days to let my body catch up to the normal activity level that I demand from it ...;-)

Once again thank you all for stopping by as your messages are greatly appreciated.

Jon&Crew still in the jungles of Thailand.

