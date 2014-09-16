,, SOOC ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.
.
Back Story...................
September 27th, Saturday, 2014.
Have some good news for y'all ...
I was a little late arriving at The Dog Palace...Why ?
Because I got up late !
No# 1 Wife and I are still moving rather slow... Why ?
You know why, that's why.
Of course that's not the good news, this is..
Mamas monkey attack wounds are starting to look much better.
On a scale of 1-10, 10 being the best, Mama scores around a solid 6.
At this rate I expect she'll be a 7 soon..;-)
Baby Ding Bats monkey attack wounds have started healing up as well.
She comes in with a solid 6+.
Very proud of Ding Bats score ...;-)
Mr Browns monkey attack wounds come in slightly lower at 5.5.
In a way this is good cuz his score a couple days ago was maybe a 4- and declining.
So he is showing signs of improvement ..;-)
.
OK, lets talk about this photo of Mr Brown getting made up to smell all pretty by No# 1 Wife. This is just before he was taken to see Mr Vet for his ear infection eleven days ago.
This morning I administered all the medications to The Brown family as usual.
Breakfast was furnished in the same manner they are accustomed to having it.
The point is I didn't even take the camera with me today. Just need a few more days to let my body catch up to the normal activity level that I demand from it ...;-)
Once again thank you all for stopping by as your messages are greatly appreciated.
Jon&Crew still in the jungles of Thailand.
.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
.
Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.