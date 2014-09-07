,, Found Her ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

More Back Story .......

After striking out this morning no# 1 wife and I returned this afternoon and found Lucky Lucy.

She was laying in the middle of the road most likely soaking up the warmth after a wet stormy night.

Where was she when the search was on this morning ? Good question ... ;-)

Still took awhile to get her close to no# 1's hand. She kept tossing pieces of meat right in front of Lucy and eventually Lucy was eating out of no# 1's hand.

The putrid rotting smell isn't as bad as when she was first found and there was a bit of a sparkle in her eyes.

Lucy would never have eye contact before but inch by inch that is changing.

On the menu today we have fresh kibble, fresh duck, fresh chicken and warm rice.

Brother-in-law brought over a large plate of cooked duck for lunch so I pinched off a piece for Lucy ...;-)

Alright, told ya there would be an update as things unfolded .

.... Now ya know what I know ....

.......... The End ..........

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done