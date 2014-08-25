,, Jungle Puppy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story ..................

We were way up in the jungle taking care of Python Polly on this day.

When we finished with Polly we wandered down the road a bit and stopped at another temple that was full of monkeys.

I went further back into the jungle to shoot swimming monkeys leaving no# 1 wife closer to the main road, which is a dirt road !

Upon my return I find No# 1 doing what she loves to do.

Story goes, no# 1 was sitting in the shade under a large tree and out of nowhere this little puppy appears, shy an hungry.

Of course no# 1 wife immediately gets busy cleaning and loving the little puppy .

What food we had left [our lunch] was consumed by the puppy and with a full belly she soon laid down in the shade for a nap.

No# 1 and I continued our journey home .

.... The End ....

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs

Jon & Crew, still in the jungle ...... ;-)

www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=SEb...

