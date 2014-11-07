,, Mr Brown ,,

Today started before daybreak, somewhere around 5AM.

Had acquired a vehicle for todays adventures.

Bags of prepared dog food were loaded along with medicines, shampoo, towels, broom, camera gear and miscellaneous stuff.

And not to forget "No# 1 Wife" .... ;-)

Destination , Polly, then back to The Dog Palace to take care of The Browns and Leroy Crew.

Next , bath for Mr Brown so he smells all pretty then off to the vet for his injections.

Next photo shows Python Polly all excited as she likes to jump around then fall down and roll on her back as No# 1 rubs her belly.

She ate a tremendous amount of food this morning. As scheduled her medications were administered on time.

Alright from Polly's place we headed south out of the mountains then east on the main road then south again through the heavy jungle until we arrived at the monkey temple.

Lets not forget this is actually all heavy jungle just some is heavy-er then other parts.

I got busy feeding while No# 1 got busy setting up for Mr B's bath.

When the time was right both of us, that's No# 1 and myself got real busy and gave Mr B his bath.

FYI: There is no running water here so we use a small plastic bucket for dipping rainwater out of a big clay pot to give Mr B his bath. Same goes for Ding Bat and Mama when they get washed before their trip to the vet, which will happen next week.

Other people waiting to see the Vet always ask No# 1 about the big dog, like where is it from with all the scares on it's face.

She politely tells them he is a "Temple Dog" and as always their eyes get huge.

Another FYI:

"Temple Dog" = Very dirty, mean fighting dog with many tics, fleas, Infections and Contagious Diseases , do not touch !!!

Of course No# 1 and myself are all over Mr B rubbing, petting and talking with him. He in turn does the same with us .. ;-)

People are puzzled with this and end up asking more questions from No# 1.

She tells them the short version of a long story. One lady told No# 1 she had heard about the white man who feeds the temple dogs way out in the jungle where the monkeys are.

No# 1 smiles and says to her, " that man is my husband" "he is right here".

With that being said all eyes turn towards me. I turn red like a shy 10 year old and try to be invisible, not ... ;-)

Everyone that works at the Vet clinic know us quite well and fill in the blanks for anyone else with more questions.

Mr Brown is ushered into the exam room, checked, double checked, given some injections and off we go heading back to The Dog Palace.

Pulled in real quite like, unloaded Mr B and more BBQ for The Browns.

Funny thing was we caught Mama and Ding Bat sound asleep, ha ha on them.

Big excitement soon as they saw us and even bigger excitement when their noses caught wind of the BBQ ...........;-)

No# 1 and I cleaned up around their place while they were eating their second breakfast. Soon we too packed up and headed home stopping in our village for a quick bite to eat for our breakfast.

By then it was noon, took a shower then both of us took a nap...

.......... The End ..........

