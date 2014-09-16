,, Poor Mr Brown ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ................

Up at 5:AM preparing for a long day.

Transportation had to be arranged cuz there is many items on the

to do list.

First off No# 1 Wife is ridding shot gun today.......;-)

Pulled into The Dog Palace and The Browns go absolutely nuts when they discover No# 1 Wife is with me.

Fed The Browns then headed over to take care of the Leroy Crew.No problem.

Came back over to The Dog Palace where No# 1 has all 3 Browns circled around her while she does dog maintenance.

Now for the last week I've been telling No# 1 that Mr Brown has a problem with his right ear so today he goes to the Vet.

But first there is many things to do..........

Quickly suited up in my war costume, grabbed a fresh can of bug spray and took off for the second floor.

Maybe 20-25% of the amount of bees from the other day and yes once again I took a hit on my left hand.

My hand hurts a lot and has swollen moderately ............

Ok with that task finished we took off for Python Polly's place.

Fed and medicated her and yes she was very happy to see us.

Next phase of the plan is to return to The Dog Palace and give Mr Brown a bath...

Many of you dog people know this could go easy or not !

Mr Brown most likely has never been given a bath but he did so so as No# 1 and I work fast as not to panic him.

So here comes the big test..Getting into the backseat of a car !

Not easy but we did it ...............

With No# 1 sitting in the back with Mr Brown we take off for the Vets office.

It soon became obvious that Mr Brown felt he was going to be taken to another strange place and dumped as he had been a year and a half earlier.

He laid his head down and actually started crying while shaking uncontrollably. How's that 4 a big tough guy ? Silly Mr Brown ..;-)

At the Vets office the staff always treats us well knowing these dogs are special temple dogs.

That means "throw away dogs" and we are the only people that help them.

Mr Brown had his ears cleaned and shots were administered. He does have an infection which means I will check his ears every other day while feeding him.

Also !, I figured he has never ever seen a Vet in his life so a series of all shots has been started .

He will be back to see the Vet in 2 weeks to continue with the series of shots.

On the ride back Mr Brown was all happy, no crying like a little baby and no shaking .

Mama and Ding Bat Betty were over come with joy when we pulled in and Mr Brown stepped out of the car.

Both No# 1 Wife and I are really burned out so no we aren't going to look for Lucy today......That will happen tomorrow ......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

