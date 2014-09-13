,, SOOC ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

Mama and Mr Brown searching for the wild monkeys that pester them constantly.

The dogs chase the monkeys around inside The Dog Palace and when the monkeys feel they are about to be captured they just jump off the railing into the swamp.

We are on the second floor here just minutes before I was attacked by The Killer Bees.

In the next few hours I'll be heading back to The Dog Palace to eradicate the bees !

And of course feed and medicate all the dogs.

Yesterdays event took more out of me then expected so I'm dragging around here real slow.

Not to fear my second wind is about to appear ...............;-)

.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

.

Please No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done