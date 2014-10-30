,, Tri-Pod ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

October 30th 2014.

Back Story

Early morning I'm preparing all the goodies needed for another run out to The Dog Palace.

Same place I was at yesterday ............

Half an hour before my departure time No# 1 wife comes running in and changed the plans.

There was an urgent seriousness to her words, so I stopped and listened intently.

Remember 10 days ago when my nephew entered into the world of being a Buddhist Monk ?

Well this morning he was to be sitting in a special chair reciting sanskrit at the temple.

The head monk had asked that Mr Jon come and photograph this moment in time.

The word had come down through other family members 15 minutes before I was told.

FYI:,

The head monk, "The Abbott", is one of my relatives.

Instantly I said "yes" I'm on my way ........

Now here's the deal.........

This is the same temple where Tri-Pod , 1-i-A and little Black Bear live.

And further more I would be in the same area where Lucy was last seen.

Already had bags full of dog food ready, only thing I needed to add was the flash gun. And with in minutes I'm on the road heading North for today's adventure.

Had maybe 10 minutes before everything began when I arrived so I'm doing good.

Dismounted my ride, turned and guess who had spotted me coming in ?

That's right, Tri-Pod, 1-i-A and Little Black Bear were already at my side jumping with excitement.

Did a quick feed on all three dogs then ran up the stairs into the temple as the chanting had already begun.

Next photo was taken [sooc] right as I entered the temple.

FYI:

This is one very big and very old wooden temple.

More people were filing in behind me.

Did a lot of shooting while my nephew was up in the special chair and will soon have photos ready for the family.

In the world of Buddhism this is a real big deal.

Couple hours later when all was done my nephew came over to say hello and ask for more specific photos be taken near a special Buddha, that of course happened.

Soon the head Monk, my nephew and I are all in a deep and up lifting conversation .

My nephew who speaks perfect English, in fact better than I, was doing the translation.

Head Monk said there is a "ghost man" that appears out of no where, feeds the dogs then disappears back into the jungle.

He went on to say many local people as well as himself had seen " the ghost man" feeding the dogs then he disappears.

Sometimes there is a "ghost woman" with him.

Do I know anything about "the ghost man" ?

My nephew started in telling The Abbott that "the ghost man" is sitting right here next to you. The Abbott smiled and said I thought it was Mr Jon but wasn't sure as he is a silent ghost that appears then disappears without a sound except from the dogs..

Nephew went on to tell him about all the dogs we have been caring for over the years here in the jungle.

Needless to say he was very pleased and said very few people treat the animals with such kindness.

He went on to say Buddha will watch over me for 100 lifetimes.

I thought that was really cool yet wondered exactly just which lifetime am I on right now ?

During my hitch in the military in the latter 60's I was in a coma for two weeks and considered dead once, so that tells me I have at least 98 lifetimes to go before my quota is used up ..;-)

The Abbott went on to say he remembered when Tri-Pod showed up covered with blood and near death.

Now he says Tri-Pod has all his hair back and is very healthy .

When our meeting ended I took off to spend some more time searching for Lucy.

Went deep into the jungle looking for any sign of her. Didn't find any today, but I'll look again in a few days when I return to feed Tri-Pod and his Crew.

Alright enough for now, tomorrow it's back to The Dog Palace for The Browns and of course Leroy & Crew ... ;-)

Jon&Crew, still somewhere in the jungle.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

