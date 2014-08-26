,, Tri-Pod ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Nikon D300 DX Camera.
Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.
Just returned from a Trap Line Run.
Tri-Pod and 1-i-A received their medications
along with big bags of kibble, fish, chicken
and rice.
All went well except for the weather. Rained
coming and going but right now I'm home with
dry clothes on .... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
