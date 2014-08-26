,, Tri-Pod ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.

Just returned from a Trap Line Run.

Tri-Pod and 1-i-A received their medications

along with big bags of kibble, fish, chicken

and rice.

All went well except for the weather. Rained

coming and going but right now I'm home with

dry clothes on .... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done