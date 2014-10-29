,, Mr Brown & Monkey, The DMZ ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

October 29th 2014.

Back Story ............

Ride out and back was fairly nice but on the western horizon was a buildup of large cumulus clouds. I kept an eye on them.

Ding Bat, Mama and Mr Brown didn't show up by the old rusty gate at the entrance to The Dog Palace.

Seemed odd but certainly not unusual.

Dismounted, tied my helmet into the scooters basket so the monkeys wouldn't steal it.Started to sort myself out when here comes Ding Bat and it was easy to see she had been running for some distance.

She had just touched my hand when here comes Mama & Mr Brown full of excitement and appeared as if they too had been running a marathon.

All 3 dogs do a touch and go, racing right back into The Dog Palace and disappearing up the old decrepit cement stairs leading to the 2nd and 3rd floors.

No big deal, figured they would be back soon enough cuz I'm holding the big food bag in my hands.

All the sudden monkeys come flying off the roof, some landing in tree tops to my right with a couple others landing, splat, in the swamp !

At that point three brown K9 heads are peaking over the 2 foot wall that runs the distance around the 3rd floor roof.

I let out a sharp whistle and with in 30 seconds the same 3 brown heads were all waiting for me to fill their trays.

About 20 minutes later all of us were crossing The DMZ.

Food bag under my arm, Mr Brown in the lead with Mama and Ding Bat bringing up the rear.

Lots of monkeys today but for some reason they didn't want to interact with The Browns !

Any monkey that did stay on the ground stayed real close to a tree for escape reasons only they could describe to you !

Next photo shows Mama & Ding Bat clearing the way by the walking bridge that comes in the backside of The DMZ.

Mr Brown is walking close to my side....

So over all there was some excitement as The Browns kept the primates on their toes.

The Leroy Crew was fed as usual, nobody drew first blood or lost any body parts.

Rain hadn't started and the sun was still shinning, after a couple hours I went home.

............. The End ..............

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done