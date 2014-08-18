,, Mr Brown & Monkey ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story ....................

Monkey yelled at me !

Mr Brown told him not to do that !

This morning at 4;30AM I was up and about getting things ready .

No# 1 wife and I had big plans to feed the Browns and Leroy Crew.

Then we were going to go all the way up to see Python Polly.

Next phase of the journey would be to stop at Tr-Pods place also feeding 1-i-A and Little Bear.

From there we were to continue on finding Lucky Lucy and get her fed.

By the way we did go back out a second time yesterday to feed Lucy but couldn't find her !

Any way at 5;30AM no# 1 told me I still looked real tired and to just lay down for an hour then we can go, so I did.

At 9AM no# 1 woke me up and said I was sleeping so soundly she just let me sleep.

Not sure what the rest of the day will bring but no# 1 was right, I still feel pretty burned out.

Maybe the dogs will get dinner instead of breakfast ...............;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

