Back Story ..................

Left this morning around 6:30 AM, sky was very iffy.

To the West was dark rain clouds, to the East was broken clouds with some sun.

Maybe 4 klicks from home rain started to hit my shirt, not much but it was also collecting on my glasses.

Figured cuz I'm heading East towards Cambodia it won't take long an the rain will stop, wrong !

Rain clouds are behind me and the sun is in front of me but it started coming down more and more and more.

OK, either I try to out run it or pull over under a tree and put the poncho on.

Leaned forward and twisted the wick sending the little 125cc sailing down the road trying to beat mother nature.

Three or four minutes later I had done just that, rain was now on my 6 but continued to close in.

Sitting up straight the wind was now drying out an overly wet shirt and very damp pants, ha ha I won ...;-)~

.

The Browns were excited as usual and all three of them were there to greet me this time.

Ding Bat and Mama were soaked and covered in swamp mud. Mr Brown was much more dignified, he was dry and clean.

Mr Monk is one of Mamas friends who stops everyday as he returns from his morning walk collecting alms from the local people.

Mama runs right up and gets her ration of hugs and gentle talking.

Ding Bat and Mr Brown observe from a bit of distance, some day they to will greet Mr Monk in the same manner.

After feeding The Leroy Crew I wandered around shooting a few monkey and tourists.

Two buses showed up full of wide eyed people trying to figure out why all the dogs stayed so close to the white man with all the camera gear strapped around his waist.I get a kick out of that ..;-)

There was all the same same but no different screams as monkeys ripped plastic food bags from their hands then started fighting each other over the food.

Freaks em out every time ...... I just smile ....

Went back through the DMZ with the Browns right by my side as a big male monkey made his move, Wrong, Very Wrong !

Previous photo shows that brief encounter.

After a couple hours it was time to hit the road once again....

Coming home the rain hammered me, even with the poncho !!!

Cool part now is I'm home and dry... The End.

Jon&Crew.

Still in the jungle.

.

.

.

