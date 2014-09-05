,, Lucky Lucy ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ......................

Alright I'll start at the beginning and go from there.

Today is a special day, why you ask ?

Well it's No# 1 Wife's Birthday ....... ;-)

So last night being a good husband I asked her in advance what she would like for her B-Day ?

Her quick reply was to go with me in the morning and see "All" the dogs on my route.

So I went over the plans to make certain there wouldn't be any confusion during our journey, and to make sure there was enough supplies on board.

First stop is at The Dog Palace to feed the Browns and Leroy Crew.

That was agreed upon as long as there is enough time set aside to clean up Ding Bat, Mama and of course Mr Brown, agreed.

Second stop is way up in the jungle to feed and clean Python Polly, agreed.

Third stop is to feed Tri-Pod, 1-i-A and Little Black Bear, agreed.

Fourth stop is to find, feed, and medicated Lucky Lucy, agreed.

With everything agreed on we left just after 6:30AM with a bunch of food and backup medications.

Roads were dry for the most part, sky is gray an overcast but no rain to deal with.

All three Browns were waiting and went completely bananas when they saw just who I had brought along..Ding Bat really likes No# 1 Wife......So do I .....;-)

After they finished up their breakfast The Browns escorted me through the DMZ and stopped at the boundary line.

Now it's The Leroy Crews time to go absolutely bananas .

Yelling, jumping, licking, pocking, back flips, etc etc .........;-)

Messed around with them for a short time and then once again was escorted from the boundary line through the DMZ and back to where No# 1 was waiting with the cleaning kit... Everybody had their ears cleaned, Mama didn't like it but Mr B and Betty love the attention.

Job was wrapped up, mounted the scooter and hit the road heading North to see Python Polly.

FYI.. These roads really suck, even in a vehicle so now imagine on a small bike loaded to the hilt with two people ......;-(

As you can see in the photo Polly was over joyed when we pulled in.

More jumping, worming, licking, yelling etc etc ..;-)

The guard is always just as happy to see us too. He told No# 1 Wife they were having problems with a number of King & Siam Cobras lately. I asked about the pythons ? He smiled and said "Always Python Trouble !" .

Polly was taken care of and once again we were traveling down the patched up roads on the way to see Mr Tri-Pod and Crew.

Sometime later we pulled into see Mr T who by chance was also waiting for us. More jumping and over exuberance from Mr T, 1-i-A and Little Black Bear.

Soon the feeding began, all is well.

Now our planned last stop was to find Lucky Lucy and see if she is still with the living ?

Surprisingly we did find her but not in very good shape.

She was laying just off the side of the road, very weak, disoriented and was unable to control her bowels.

Took a long time, finally she was able to stand but still very frightened of everything. It was as if she didn't remember who we were.

That's ok we just wanted to get some more quality food and additional medications in her, and that did happen but we needed more fresh cooked chicken meat.

No# 1 looked at me and said "I know what your thinking"

My reply "What am I thinking ?"

No# 1 " I know you know that I know what your thinking"

My reply" How do you know that ?"

Her reply "How many pieces of BBQ chicken are you going to go get for Lucy ?"

My reply " I have enough for 10 pieces"

Her reply "I'll wait here, hurry !"

I hurried and soon returned with the chicken .

My guess is tomorrow we will head back out to find Lucy and see if she is still with us ?

If not, so be it, but if she is still hanging on we'll give her some more food and meds .

You might have noticed the photos were all loaded backwards from last to first.

If you think about it, it's OK cuz there really isn't any rules other then the rule of survival .............

Thank you all for taking the time to read this story and view the photos.

This is just a small piece of the world we live in here in the Thai jungles.

A big thank you for leaving your words ...;-)

Jon & Crew in the Thai jungle.

