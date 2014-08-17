,, Tri-Pod ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 35mm 1.8 Lens.

Back Story .................

No# 1 wife and I were going to do The Trap Line run today as we had missed Tri-Pod and 1-i-A yesterday.

Ended up just me doing the run, no#1 wife was still to burned out from yesterdays activities. No big deal, packed the rations need for three dogs [little black bear], grabbed one camera and hit the road.

When only one person tries to feed these dogs it's very difficult cuz a pack of very aggressive dogs show up and start attacking Tri-Pod, not good !

So what I did was drift into the back of the temple grounds hidden by the jungle.

Dismounted, got the camera ready, grabbed the food bag and started a long range recon patrol. Worked quit well too.

I could see many dogs roaming around fighting each other for no particular reason, but I didn't see Tri-Pod or 1-i-A.

Worked my way through the jungle looking for high ground to keep myself from being spotted.

Wasn't working out so I back tracked and started over in a new direction.

Found an open window at the back of the temple building, crawled through and made my way up to the second floor.

Now with a birds eye view and unseen from all the dogs below Tri-Pod was spotted sleeping in a narrow place next to a shoe rack.

Backtracked once again exiting the same window and circled around till I was right in front of the sleeping Tri-Pod.

The second he smelled me he jumped up and raced forward, as you can see here.

Quietly we disappeared out the back way with 1-i-A in tow.

Little Black Bear was a no show.

All went well as both dogs were able to eat their meals un-disturbed by the others.

Plan for tomorrow is a run out to the monkey temple .

Thanks for stopping by and big thanks for leaving your words .... ;--)

Jon&Crew.

Still in the Thai jungle.

Please,

