,, Mama & Ding Bat ,,

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 17-55 2.8 Lens.

OK yesterday you heard me saying how much rain continued to come down !

And how much mischief Ding Bat was up to.

This photo and the second photo show just a short glimpse of the whole scene.

In the next photo Mama has Ding Bat's cone in her grasp.

Ding Bat stayed right where she's at and continued to box Mama's ears once Mama released the hold she had on her nose..

Left jab, right jab, left, right non stop till Mama roared like a lion and Betty got down and slinked away....;-)

Busy Busy Betty, all the time busy looking for stuff to mess with.

She doesn't mess with Mr Brown to much cuz when he roars the whole jungle listens...........Enjoy .............

