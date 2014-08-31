,, Mama & Baby Ding Bat ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .................

6AM, It's pouring rain. 6:45 AM It's still pouring rain.

6:50AM I'm zipping down the road in the pouring rain......;-(

Pulled into The Dog Palace and all three of the Browns are soaking wet with an extra layer of swamp mud and it's still pouring rain !

Didn't take long and we were over at their dinning room where breakfast was served.

It continued to be a down pour so heading over to feed The Leroy Crew was put on hold until further notice.

Mama, Ding Bat and Mr Brown just laid around on top of the tables after breakfast. No reason to go back out into the monsoon.

Of course Busy Betty being the Ding Bat that she is just couldn't leave well enough alone. She just had to mess with something and that something happens to be Mama.

After a few minutes Mama had had enough and scolded Ding Bat.

That lasted for a couple minutes and it all started again.

Now we all know you can push Mom only so far and then the Real Scolding Happens ! Big Spanking with corner time !

And it did at which time Ding Bat laid down and took a nap like everyone else..

Must have been around two hours when the rain slowed way down and we all took off for The DMZ. No Monkeys..

Crossed the boundary line between The Browns turf and The Leroy Crews turf and headed over to the big drum where breakfast was laid out for The Leroy Crew. All went well ..

By now the rain had stopped, I said my farewells, mounted the scooter and headed for home. ........ The End .........

Jon&Crew.

In the jungles.

