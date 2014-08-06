,, Talk-en ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story .................

Yesterday No# 1 wife and I had made big plans. First the Browns then Leroy & Crew then off to see Polly, Didn't happen !

4:30AM the wind and rain was just a howling.

6AM the wind had died down but the rain was persistent.

6:45AM everything stopped...;-)

My enthusiasm to get going was not met with the same enthusiasm from No# 1 wife.

Try as I might even with "rock-paper-scissors she was not going to leave the comfort of a warm bed.

Now ya really can't blame her cuz she's a pretty good sport most of the time so an executive decision had to be made.

By 7:15AM I was ridding solo on our old 125cc scooter heading East .

Camera gear and bags of frozen dog food were my only passengers.

Pulled in fairly dry from the knees up and only Mr Brown was waiting.

Ding Bat showed up a few minutes latter but no Mama.

Not to worry though, I was half way across the court yard heading to the dinning area when Mama came racing past splashing more mud and water onto my pants.

Spread out the pink trays and filled em up .

All three heads dove in and started chowing down.

Next we all headed out across the DMZ.

Leroy and Crews food bag securely stuffed up under my left arm as my eyes scanned the area for monkeys and or snakes.Didn't see a one.

In fact the only monkeys I did see were bunched up half asleep due to the storm and no tourists, fair enough.

OK, Fed The Leroy Crew, took this shot and headed back into the DMZ with the Browns.

This time we stayed to the far left which will lead right to the old house where MS1 and Lil Monster lived at one time.

Usually lots of monkeys there but not today and this maybe why.....

Hanging from a tree limb maybe 25 meters from said house was a dead monkey head.

Oh I shot a couple photos of it with beautiful bokeh and all but it is massively gross so it won't be uploaded.

While approaching the dead head Mr Brown started leaning heavily on my leg.

When I stopped he stopped. When I moved he moved.

And same same with Mama on the other leg.

Not that they were afraid, more like they were sending me a message ? Or possibility just felt they should protect me ?

Anyway in time I did my farewell, mounted the scooter and headed for home.

No# 1 was just getting up but moving slow which is unusual, she's an early riser and busy worker.

In reality we are both older folks and some times your mind makes promises your body can't keep ..;-)

No big deal, just go with the flow.

I asked her about Thai culture and the monkey head hanging from the tree.

Her reply made sense - Old culture one hangs a dead monkey head to ward off the other monkeys.

Like I said, just go with the flow.......;-0~

There ya are, todays adventure .. The End....

Here's one of my favorites "Ry Cooder"

When your bones feel old, get rhythm.

www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=hiW...

Thank you for coming by and leaving your words .....

Jon & Crew.

In the jungles of Thailand.

