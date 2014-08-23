,, Coyote Walks on 2 Legs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Nikon D300 DX Camera.

Nikkor 70-300 VR Lens.

Back Story ...................

Ride out today was gray sky with no rain.

Draw back is---- Humidity at 200% ....

All three muddy dogs were there to greet me with licking, leaping, jumping, thumping, yapping, yodeling, poking, joking, and all around looney toons ...;-)

Once semi order was restored we took off for the dinning area where breakfast was laid out.

Next stage of the game is to proceed through the DMZ while en-route to feed The Leroy Crew...... All went well....

Soon returned to The Dog Palace and with the Browns in the lead position we went up on the roof which is also referred to as the 3rd floor.

IMO, Mama and Ding Bat have some Native Indian blood as you can see by their actions.

"Coyote Walks on Two Legs"

Old Indian myth passed down by the elders for many centuries.

The coyote that walks on 2 legs is a trickster that can cause many situations for all to deal with.

Ding Bat Betty is a trickster for sure ......;-)

The End.

Jon & Crew.

Still in the jungle with the

trickster who walks on 2 legs.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

